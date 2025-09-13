DOVER, Del. - The Delaware State Police are investigating a crash involving a school bus that claimed the life of a 14-year-old on Friday.
According to police, the school bus was headed east on West Lebanon Road in Dover at about 4 p.m. on Sept. 12 and was preparing to turn right on Royal Grant Way. At the same time, a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old passenger were riding an electric bike east on a paved sidewalk along West Lebanon Road, according to investigators. Police say the e-bike did not stop at a posted bicycle stop sign before the intersection and struck the passenger side of the bus as it made the turn onto Royal Grant Way.
Following the collision, the 14-year-old passenger, a Dover resident, was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive. His name is currently being withheld.
The 16-year-old police believe was operating the e-bike, from Camden, was hospitalized with serious injuries. Police say neither teen was wearing a helmet.
Investigators say 21 elementary school students and a 75-year-old driver were on board the Caesar Rodney School District bus at the time of the collision. None were injured, according to police.
The investigation into this crash is ongoing and police ask anyone with information or who witnessed it to contact them at 302-698-8451.
The two teens were students at Caesar Rodney High School, according to a Caesar Rodney district official.