PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - The University of Maryland Eastern Shore has received its largest ever single gift with a $38 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.
UMES says this latest gift, coupled with a previous donation of $20 million, brings Scott’s total donations to the Historically Black University to $58 million.
“This gift is a resounding vote of confidence in UMES and in the strategic direction President Anderson has set,” said University System of Maryland Chancellor Jay A. Perman. “MacKenzie Scott’s generosity will deepen the university’s capacity to serve students, strengthen communities across the Eastern Shore, and expand UMES’s national impact as a high-value, high-quality HBCU.”
UMES President Heidi Anderson called the gift “nothing short of transformational.”
University officials say the record donation will be used to advance various priorities including:
-Student Access & Affordability: Expanded need-based scholarships, emergency grants, and paid experiential learning to reduce time-to-degree and debt burden.
-Academic & Research Excellence: Seed funding for interdisciplinary research, labs, and faculty recruitment in areas such as agricultural innovation, coastal resilience, aviation science, health professions, and data science.
-Student Success Infrastructure: Strengthening advising, mental health services, tutoring, and career development; modernizing classrooms and student spaces for collaborative learning.
-Regional Engagement & Economic Mobility: Community-based initiatives and small-business partnerships that create internships, apprenticeships, and jobs across the Lower Eastern Shore.
Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is an author and philanthropist who has committed to donating to organizations, institutions, and non-profits with a focus on equity, education, and community well-being.
“Transformative philanthropy reflects confidence in leadership and belief in mission,” said Linda R. Gooden, chair of the University System of Maryland Board of Regents. “This extraordinary gift affirms both – and will enable UMES to expand its impact on students, communities, and the state’s economic vitality.”