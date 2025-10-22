DELAWARE / MARYLAND - A multi-county pursuit that began in Delaware and crossed into Maryland ended this afternoon when authorities called off the chase for safety reasons.
According to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s office, Delaware State Police requested assistance around 11:06 a.m. on Oct. 22 after a suspect in a stolen vehicle fled into Wicomico County. Investigators said the suspect crashed in Delaware, fled on foot, then stole a black minivan before heading into Maryland.
Wicomico deputies say they located the minivan hiding in a gas station parking lot, but when they approached, the driver sped off again. The pursuit wound through rural parts of Dorchester and Caroline counties, crossed briefly back into Delaware, and returned to Maryland before deputies decided to end the chase in Denton due to increased traffic.
Authorities said no injuries were reported. Maryland deputies are working with Delaware State Police to identify the suspect, who will face charges once located.