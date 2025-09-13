FELTON, Del. - The Felton Police Department announced today that a woman was arrested during a traffic stop for having crystal methamphetamines and two illegal weapons in her car on Thursday, Sept. 11.
Officials identified the woman as 40-year-old Amanda Hickman from Hartly, Delaware. During the traffic stop, her car was searched by a Delaware State Police K-9 that alerted officers of the illegal narcotics.
According to Felton police, she was arrested and charged with:
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony x2
- Manufacture/Deliver/Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity
- Possess, Purchase, Own or Control a Deadly Weapon by Person Prohibited x2
- Possess, Consume a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance except Human Growth Hormone w/o a Prescription
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia not related to Marijuana
- Several traffic-related charges.
She was released on a $20,200 bond pending a later court date.