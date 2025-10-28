OCEAN CITY, Md. - The White Marlin Open, the world’s largest billfish tournament hosted right here in Ocean City, is making a significant change to its 2026 format to add flexibility for anglers.
According to officials with the White Marlin Open, the 2026 tournament will allow participants to choose three out of six days to fish. Traditionally, the tournament allowed three out of five days.
Organizers say the addition of another day is aimed at providing more flexibility and certainty for anglers who have to plan around challenging weather.
“Unpredictable weather patterns have made it increasingly difficult for teams to plan their fishing days,” said Madelyne Motsko, Tournament Director. “By extending the window to six days, we’re giving every crew a better chance to compete under fair and favorable conditions.”
Two days were unexpectedly added to this year’s tournament due to rough offshore weather conditions.
The 2026 White Marlin Open is currently slated for Monday, Aug. 3 through Saturday, Aug. 8, with the inclusion of Saturday now bringing it to a six-day event. Registration for the tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1 and Sunday, Aug. 2 at the Harbour Island Marina in Ocean City.
More information, registration details, and updates can be found at the White Marlin Open website.