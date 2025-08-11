Catch 23 White Marlin

OCEAN CITY, MD - The 52nd Annual White Marlin Open came to a close on Sunday, with some anglers seeing a week of big catches and even bigger rewards.

The White Marlin Open has brought competitive deep-sea, high-stakes sport fishing to Ocean City for over 50 years, drawing anglers from all over the country. This year’s event once again saw a multi-million dollar purse, with the highest payouts going to the largest catches.

The final results for 2025 are as follows:

White Marlin Division

-1st Place: Boat: Billfisher. Angler: Dan Gough (Ocean City, MD). Weight: 72 lb

-2nd Place: Boat: Catch 23. Angler: Trey “Cricket” McMillan (Michael Jordan's boat, Charleston,

SC). Weight: 71 lb

Blue Marlin Division

-1st Place: Boat: Barbara B. Angler: Drew Osmeyer (Timonium, MD). Weight: 929.5 lb

Tuna Division

-1st Place: Boat: Sea Hab. Angler: Jonathan Cianciulli (Cape May, NJ). Weight: 188 lb

-2nd Place: Boat: Shorebilly. Angler: Alex Eason (Cordova, MD). Weight: 186.5 lb

-3rd Place: Boat: Mama C. Angler: Tommy Farella (New Smyrna Beach, FL). Weight: 95 lb

Wahoo Division

-1st Place: Boat: SHOOTING STAR. Angler: Chris Jones (Pottstown, PA). Weight: 49.5 lb

Dolphin Division

-1st Place: Boat: Barbara B. Angler: Andrew Schreiber (Essex, MD). Weight: 32.5 lb

-2nd Place: Boat: RoShamBo. Angler: Rusty Shriver (Leonardtown, MD). Weight: 27 lb

-3rd Place: Boat: Sweet Freedom. Angler: Angelo Ponte (New York, NY). Weight: 26.5 lb

Top Anglers (by points)

-1 Rob Wagner (Taylor Jean). 595 points

-2 TJ Ely (Irish Twin). 490 points

-3 Matthew Gessler (Boy’s Toy). 420 points

Top Boats (by points)

-1 Taylor Jean. 1,085 points

-2 Lights Out 62. 945 points

-3 Catch 23. 806 points

Final Estimated Payouts:

Billfisher - $3,928,119.74

Barbara B - $1,271,759.73

Sea Hab - $764,325.86

Catch 23 - $404,877.95

Bow Down - $132,667.85

Mama C - $111,529.04

Shorebilly - $85,647.86

SHOOTING STAR - $74,145.00

No Limit - $64,785.64

Don't Ask - $64,447.44

Taylor Jean - $59,719.00

CStudent - $52,837.39

Special Situation - $39,783.00

Lights Out 62 - $32,574.00

Hot Lick - $28,764.80

RoShamBo - $18,950.83

Pachanga - $16,287.00

BAR South - $13,922.14

Waste Knot - $13,922.14

Boy’s Toy - $13,922.14

Southern C’s - $13,922.14

Billed Acres - $13,652.60

Hall Pass - $11,273.33

TELLUM II - $6,835.20

Pitch n Bills - $4,672.50

Sweet Freedom - $2,450.00

Jenny Poo - $2,076.67

