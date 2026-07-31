POCOMOKE CITY, M.d. - A shocking death and a shooting both occurred in the last week in Pocomoke City, leaving neighbors reeling and seeking answers.
On Wednesday, a 15-year-old was shot in the back at 6th and Market Street.
Worcester County Sheriff Matt Crisafulli says that communication with law enforcement is crucial to keep the community safe.
"I just implore residents that if you see something suspicious, if you see any type of criminal conduct, any type of criminal activity, please contact your local law enforcement agency and try to provide as much information that you can," he says.
Mayor Todd Nock took to social media Thursday night to both lament the events of the past week and voice his frustrations.
"There are some hard truths that we have to face," he says. We know there are young people in our community involved in gangs. We know there are children carrying guns. We know there are warning signs long before the police are ever called. But what do you do when the very people trying to mentor, redirect, or intervene are told to stay out of it? How do you save a child when the village is pushed away?"
Additionally, a 4-year-old was found dead on Sunday after being reported as a missing person.
Jim Yrizarry is a local musician who heard about the tragic events.
"For a small town that's like you say, it's drop a pebble in the water," he says. "But no, that feels like a boulder."