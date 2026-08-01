DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department says they have arrested two teenagers in connection with a July 29 shots fired incident in Dover.
During that incident, multiple shots were fired into a home on Pebble Valley Drive from a nearby retention pond. Two rounds were found inside the home, and multiple shell casings were found near the retention pond. The sole occupant of the home at the time of the incident was uninjured, according to police.
Detectives continued the investigation and say they were able to review surveillance video from the Brandywine Court Apartments on Par Haven Drive. Police say the video showed two black teenaged boys leaving a building in the complex about four minutes before the shooting. It appeared they were concealing objects in their waistbands as they walked toward a nearby trail to the same retention pond where shell casings were found. Shortly after the shooting occurred, the teenagers could be seen quickly returning from the trail and going back into the same building they'd come from.
Detectives say they were able to identify both the 17- and 16-year-old suspects. They were arrested on July 30 and charged with the following:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Reckless Endangering First Degree
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited Under 21
- Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited Under 21
- Conspiracy Second Degree
- Criminal Mischief