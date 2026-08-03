LEWES, Del. - A young osprey being closely watched at Cape Henlopen State Park fell prey to an eagle over the weekend, according to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.
DNREC confirmed Monday, Aug. 3, “that, over the weekend, an eagle took the young osprey from the nest at Cape Henlopen State Park.”
The unfortunate development comes after concerns were raised about the fledgling’s condition and whether it was receiving enough food from its parents. Delaware State Parks said last week the young bird was nearing fledging age and that officials would not intervene.
“Given that this bird is near fledging age, it is possible that the parents are spreading out feedings to encourage the bird’s independence and willingness to take its first flight,” the park said in a social media post on July 31.
Officials said they were hopeful the adult ospreys would return to feed the chick, while acknowledging that limited or discontinued feedings have been a known issue among osprey pairs in the region.
The park also said attempting to reach the elevated nest could have put the young osprey at greater risk. Officials were concerned that approaching the platform could startle the bird and cause it to leave the nest prematurely, increasing the chance of injury.
Before the eagle attack, the park said it planned to continue monitoring the fledgling and remained hopeful it would soon take its first flight. The park’s webcam, which concerned neighbors used to monitor the chick’s condition, now displays an empty nest.