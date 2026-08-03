Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 71F. WSW winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 71F. WSW winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.