REHOBOTH BEACH, Del., and OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Police in Rehoboth Beach and Ocean City are preparing for potential "takeover" events around the Fourth of July holiday after social media posts began promoting large gatherings in both beach towns.
The warnings came about a month after multiple arrests were made during a similar takeover event in Rehoboth Beach involving large groups of young people. Rehoboth Beach's Police Department said it has been made aware of a potential takeover event.
Ocean City police said they have seen social media posts advertising both a beach takeover and a party planned for the July 4 holiday weekend, with plans centering around 33rd Street. Following a similar pop-up gathering last year, the department said it is increasing its law enforcement presence.
"All personnel will be on duty for the July 4th Weekend, and on top of that, we are going to have allied law enforcement in town. You're not going to see them only on Saturday, but you are going to see a big influx of Maryland state police primarily up on the Boardwalk starting on Friday," Ocean City Police Deputy of Communications Ashley Miller said.
Police emphasized that Ocean City welcomes visitors during the holiday weekend and encouraged them to attend the town's planned events instead of unofficial gatherings.
"These takeovers are driven by social media. There's not set organizers, there is no set schedule. It's where we start to see a lot of peace and good order crimes. Things can get a little out of hand when you're getting hundreds of people together," Miller said.
In Rehoboth Beach, city leaders are reminding anyone planning a large gathering that a permit is required.
"Typically, people would have to put a permit in eight weeks in advance. That helps us determine if there are extra duty police officers needed, or public works for more trash or things of that nature. There is a cost associated with extra duty police officers or other services needed," Rehoboth Beach City Manager Taylour Tedder said. "But we're very welcoming to all and happy to welcome people to town."
City officials said the permit process helps them plan and budget for additional public safety and public works resources.
Officials in both Rehoboth Beach and Ocean City are asking visitors to follow local laws, observe beach regulations, and celebrate safely throughout the holiday weekend.
"Everybody is welcome, but you're welcome as long as you follow the rules," Miller said. "In Ocean City, you can't drink alcohol or have those open containers. Smoking cannabis on the beach or the boardwalk is not legal." Miller said.