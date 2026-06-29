DENTON, Md. - Denton Police say one person was arrested and two separate shooting incidents remain under investigation following a large unauthorized gathering Friday night that drew hundreds of people to town.
According to the Denton Police Department, officers had been aware for weeks of a planned "pop-up" block party on June 26 and coordinated with the Caroline County Sheriff's Office, Maryland State Police, and Maryland Natural Resources Police ahead of the event.
Police estimate between 500 and 600 people attended the gathering. About 28 law enforcement officers were assigned to the event, including nearly every Denton Police Department officer.
Officers say they began receiving noise complaints around 9:40 p.m. and shut down a DJ associated with the gathering. About 20 minutes later, while addressing the situation, officers heard what they believed was a gunshot nearby. During their response, police say someone deployed pepper spray, believed to have been discharged from a device or grenade, causing one officer to require on-scene decontamination by EMS.
Repeated efforts to disperse the crowd using public address systems were largely unsuccessful, according to authorities. Officers later deployed airborne pepper spray after warning the remaining crowd to leave.
Shortly before midnight, officers say they heard multiple gunshots while attempting to disperse the remaining crowd. According to police, a Denton officer and a Maryland Natural Resources Police officer observed a man firing a handgun near 5th and High streets. After a brief foot pursuit, officers arrested 21-year-old Zaquan Johns of Hurlock.
Johns is charged with multiple offenses, including concealing a dangerous weapon, possessing a dangerous weapon with intent to injure, possessing a loaded handgun, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, failing to obey a lawful order of a police officer, possession of a stolen regulated firearm, use of a firearm in a crime of violence and other related offenses.
Police say Johns was ordered held without bond following an initial appearance before a District Court commissioner.
Investigators also say additional gunfire was reported elsewhere in the area at about the same time. A review of video evidence indicates two other individuals appeared to be shooting at one another, but neither suspect was apprehended.
One person suffered a grazing gunshot wound to the head and was treated at the scene by EMS before declining transport to a hospital, according to police. Several other people suffered minor injuries, which investigators believe occurred while fleeing the area.
At this time, Denton Police believe the two shooting incidents are unrelated and both remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Denton Police Department at 410-479-1414.