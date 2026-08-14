Fenwick Island, De - One person has died, another was injured after a pickup truck plowed into a Fenwick Island restaurant late Friday afternoon.
Fenwick Island Police Chief Michael Morrisey tells WBOC an 80 year-old woman and 17 year-old girl were sitting on a bench outside of Mancini's Brick Oven Pizzeria when a pickup truck hit them. Morrisey says the driver of truck accidentally hit the gas pedal.
Morrisey says both victims were airlifted by helicopter to Christiana Hospital in Newark, but the 80 year-old woman died from her injuries. The current status of the 17 year-old girl's condition is unknown. The Chief says the woman and girl were grandmother and granddaughter.
Video from the scene on Coastal Highway near Dagsboro Street shows a large first responder presence, and the truck lodged into the restaurant near the host stand area.
Road closures were put in place for the surrounding area on Coastal Highway, as the helicopters landed to transport the victims.