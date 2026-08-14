ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, M.d - A wild pony was struck and killed on Bayberry Drive on Assateague Island yesterday.
According to the national park service -- Susi Solé was struck and killed by a vehicle on Bayberry Drive around 8:30 p.m. last night.
Susi is the second pony to be killed in the span of thirteen days. This is the third pony-related incident within six weeks.
Abigail Shepherd spent her last day of vacation checking out the horses. She says the news was heartbreaking to hear.
"It's really beautiful here," she says. "I love seeing all the wild horses, and I think we need to do a better job at maintaining and protecting their natural habitat."
Nancy Gaither is the President of the Assateague Island Alliance. She says people need to be more aware of the road signs.
"They don't see the signs that say keep 40ft away," she says. "We tell people horses don't read the signs. They can't read, so part of that is important. The other thing is slowing down."
The National Park Service says discussions are already underway about new ways to keep the ponies safe, but no final decisions have been made.