Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.