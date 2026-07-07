OCEAN CITY, Md. - Eastern Shore lawmakers say they plan to pursue state legislation aimed at people who organize or promote social media-driven “takeover” events following public disruptions in Ocean City over the Fourth of July weekend.
The gatherings are typically promoted online and direct large, unauthorized crowds to a specific location. Officials say the events can quickly lead to traffic problems, fights, property damage, assaults and other public safety concerns.
Sen. Mary Beth Carozza said lawmakers are considering stronger penalties for organizers and people responsible for destruction connected to the gatherings.
“I do believe that we’re going to look at some state legislation,” Carozza said. “We’re looking maybe at stronger penalties for those who actually organize and promote these events.”
Carozza said legislation could initially apply to Ocean City and Worcester County or be expanded statewide if other communities express similar concerns. She compared the potential response to legislation previously passed to address unsanctioned motor vehicle events in Ocean City.
Those laws allowed officials to establish special event zones and impose stronger penalties for speeding, exhibition driving and other dangerous behavior. Carozza said lawmakers later strengthened the legislation after police identified additional enforcement needs.
“This is a reminder that we had success in the past,” Carozza said. “Now we have these takeover events, organized on social media.”
Del. Wayne Hartman said he intends to play an active role in developing the proposal before the 2027 Maryland General Assembly session.
“Not only would I support it, I’ll be very active in crafting that legislation for the upcoming session,” Hartman said.
Hartman said the issue extends beyond Ocean City and has surfaced in other parts of Maryland. He said any proposal could focus on organizers and people who encourage disruptive or dangerous behavior, while decisions involving temporary curfews would likely remain with local governments.
“There needs to be consequences for this behavior,” Hartman said. “It could turn dangerous quickly.”
Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan requested state action in a June 5 letter to Carozza, nearly one month before the holiday weekend. Meehan compared the gatherings to the unsanctioned H2Oi motor vehicle events that previously overwhelmed parts of the town, describing the new trend as similar activity “only without the cars.”
The mayor asked lawmakers to consider criminal penalties for people who knowingly organize or promote unlawful gatherings that result in violence, property damage, assaults or significant public safety disruptions. He also proposed enhanced penalties for repeat offenders and those who encourage minors to participate in criminal activity.
Meehan’s letter also requested a process allowing law enforcement to seek restitution for property damage and extraordinary public safety costs. He called for stronger partnerships with social media companies to quickly remove content promoting illegal activity or an imminent threat.
Following the holiday weekend, Meehan said large gatherings of young people required additional attention from Ocean City police and allied agencies. He apologized to people whose holiday experience was affected and said the town would continue searching for solutions.
Carozza said any legislation must give police tools to intervene before a gathering escalates.
“Even with the heads up, I believe they need the additional tools for law enforcement to be able to prevent this on the front end as much as possible, to prevent the violence and destruction,” Carozza said.
Hartman said meetings with local and state officials will help determine what provisions could be included. Lawmakers are expected to continue those discussions before the General Assembly reconvenes in January.