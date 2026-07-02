DELMARVA - Communities across Delmarva are set to celebrate the Fourth of July and America's 250th. Due to extreme heat and other circumstances, events may be canceled. We have added a list of known cancellations to the bottom of this article.
DELAWARE
Kent County
Dover - Dover will be hosting a series of themed events beginning at 10 a.m. on July 4. The Old Fashioned Fourth of July Parade is set to begin at 6 p.m. and will step off on Hazel Street and North State Street. Fireworks will be launched around 9:15 p.m.
Smyrna/Clayton - The annual parade will step off at 9:30 a.m. from Clayton Elementary School on Main Street on July 4. Fireworks are scheduled at dusk across from the Smyrna High School.
Sussex County
Bethany Beach - Fireworks scheduled for about 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 4.
Millsboro - Millsboro is celebrating early this year with their Stars and Stripes Celebration set for June 27 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Main Street, with events moving to the Millsboro Little League ballpark at 5 p.m. Fireworks will begin at dusk.
Dewey Beach - Fireworks will be launched from a barge in front of Rusty Rudder and Northbeach on July 4 at dusk.
Lewes - An art festival will be held on July 4 at St. Peter's Square from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Independence Day Lewes Boat Parade will begin at 2 p.m. and The Doo-Dah Parade will begin at 5 p.m. Event organizers say the parade duration and route has been shortened due to extreme heat. It will now step off on Manila Ave and end on Market Street between Second and Third Streets. Fireworks will launch at dusk. Other events are also planned for Lewes' weekend-long celebration.
Laurel - Fireworks will begin at dusk on July 4.
Fenwick Island - The Fenwick Island Independence Day parade will begin at 9 a.m. on July 4. It will step off from Faucett-Okie Park.
Rehoboth Beach - Rehoboth will celebrate on July 5. Fireworks are set to launch around 9:30 p.m. on the beach and can be seen from the beach and boardwalk. The Funsters will perform at the bandstand beginning at 8 p.m. and again after the fireworks.
MARYLAND
Wicomico County
Willards - The Wicomico East Side Chamber of Commerce will host a celebration beginning at 5 p.m. on July 3 at the Willards Elementary School. Fireworks will launch at dusk.
Salisbury - Red, White and Boom and the City of Salisbury will host a celebration on July 4 at James M. Bennett High School. Gates open at 5 p.m. and fireworks are set to start around 9:15 p.m.
Hebron - The Hebron Fireman's Carnival is currently running and will host fireworks on July 4. The carnival will open at 5 p.m. and close at 9:30 p.m., with all patrons and members able to stay and enjoy fireworks at 9:45 p.m.
Worcester County
Berlin - Fireworks will be held on July 3 at dusk in Heron Park.
Snow Hill - An evening of family fun and celebration will be held in Downtown Snow Hill and Sturgis Park from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 3. Fireworks are set to begin around 9 p.m.
Ocean City - Ocean City will have celebrations at two locations. Music and art performances will take place on July 4 beginning at 6 p.m. on N. Division Street. Music will begin at Northside Park at 8 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.
Ocean Pines - The July 4 Carnival & Fireworks will be held from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Worcester County Veterans Memorial Park. Fireworks will begin around 9:15 p.m.
Dorchester County
Cambridge - Fireworks will be held over the Choptank River on July 4 between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. You can see them from Long Wharf, Gerry Boyle Park at Great Marsh, or the Cambridge Harbor. You can also watch from the water if you have a boat.
Somerset County
Crisfield - Festivities will begin at 5 p.m. at the Crisfield City Dock on July 5. The night will include various activities, live music, food, and more. Fireworks are set to begin around 9 p.m.
Queen Anne's County
Chester - The Queen Anne's County Independence Day Celebration is set for July 1 and will be held on the lawn next to the Chesapeake Heritage and Visitors Center in Chester. Family fun activities begin at 6 p.m. with fireworks set for 9:15 p.m.
Centreville - Centreville will put on a fireworks display July 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The town will also hold a reading of the Declaration of Independence on the Courthouse Green at 8 a.m. But town officials say all other events scheduled for July 4 are cancelled due to the heat advisory.
Talbot County
Oxford - Fireworks will be held on the "Strand," a riverside street along the Tred Avon River. They're set to begin at dusk.
Easton - The Easton Carnival is underway now at Waterside Village at the Easton Shopping Center. On July 4, the carnival will have live music at 7 p.m. and fireworks after dusk.
St. Michaels - The town will host Fireworks in the Harbor on July 5. Fireworks will be held between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
VIRGINIA
Accomack County
Chincoteague - The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company Carnival is open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 4 at the CVFC Carnival Grounds. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.
CANCELLATIONS
Bethany Beach - As of June 30, Bethany's parade scheduled for July 3 has been cancelled due to extreme heat. Fireworks are still scheduled for about 9:15 p.m.
Milton - The organizer's of Milton's annual Fourth of July celebration announced on July 2 that the event has been cancelled. "Bring Mayberry Back to Milton" was originally scheduled for Saturday, July 4.
We will update this article as more events are posted or canceled.