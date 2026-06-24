REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Police Department has announced it is taking steps to prepare for another planned gathering, or “takeover” event, promoted on social media.
According to police, the gathering is planned for the beach and boardwalk based on promotional materials, though officials did not specify the date or time. A previous boardwalk “takeover” event in Rehoboth in May initially led to the arrest of four Delaware State University students, though the charges against them were later dropped. Those charges included felony intent to commit or facilitate a riot and conspiracy.
In anticipation of the reportedly upcoming gathering, officials say they welcome visitors but remind organizers and participants that all activities are subject to municipal ordinances, beach regulations, public safety requirements, and state law.
Authorities also asks anyone intending to organize or promote a coordinated event or activity to review applicable permitting requirements.
“It’s important to note that all applications must be submitted at least eight weeks prior to an event,” City Officials said. “This timeline allows us to assess the need for added staffing, as large gatherings often require additional city resources, including public works services and extra duty police officers, which are paid for by the permittee.”
Rehoboth Beach Police say the public should expect an increased law enforcement presence throughout the city and the deployment of specialized resources to maintain public safety. The following will receive enhanced focus, according to police:
-Drug and alcohol violations
-Disorderly conduct
-Littering
-Loud music and noise disturbances
-Trespassing
-Traffic violations
-Other quality-of-life offenses
City officials say the promotional material for the event appears to reference drinking, amplified music, and other party-related activities. Organizers have been asked to remove or revise these materials so that they no longer encourage prohibited activities.
“Event organizers and promoters are advised that unlawful gatherings, disruptive behavior, and activities that threaten public safety will not be tolerated,” Rehoboth Beach Police said in a social media post on June 24.