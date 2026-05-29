REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Delaware DOJ says charges against organizers are being dismissed in the boardwalk "takeover" event in Rehoboth Beach.
DOJ spokesman Mat Marshall says the the Attorney General found no factual basis to charge the defendants in the so-called “Rehoboth Takeover” case.
Those defendants included Xander Nicholl, Angelin Clauvil, Keyon Scott, and Eric Barnett, all students at Delaware State University. The DOJ says they will not be charged with any criminal offense, and it has directed prosecutors to dismiss all charges.
They were originally wanted for Intent to Commit or Facilitate a Riot (Felony) and Conspiracy in the Second Degree (Felony).
The Rehoboth Beach Police Department says the advertised event happened during the evening of Tuesday, May 19, on the beach and boardwalk.
Police presence was increased, including resources from Delaware State Police, the Department of Natural Resources, Dewey Beach Police, Milford Police, Lewes Police, and Bethany Beach Police.
Authorities say numerous businesses closed early and some arrests were made directly associated with the event. Charges included Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Underage Consumption of Alcohol, and Marijuana Use in a Public Space, according to police.
Rehoboth Beach Police say this was the fifth event of its type since April of this year.