DEWEY BEACH, Del. - The suspect in a Dewey Beach vandalism case has turned himself in and was arrested, according to Dewey Beach police.
According to Woody’s in Dewey Beach, the suspect spent over two hours destroying the bar & grill’s deck. The suspect arrived around 2:15 a.m. on May 23, according to the business owner, and allegedly proceeded to kick, throw, and break various items on the deck. The business’ tables, chairs, television, and lights were all targeted, according to Woody’s.
The man then reportedly slept at the bar’s door, the business said while also sharing images and video of the incident on social media.
On Sunday, the police department announced they had arrested 23-year-old Joseph Hoyle from Middletown, DE, in connection with the vandalism and burglary at Woody's, after Hoyle turned himself in. They say total damages are estimated at over $6,000.
Police say there were witnesses who saw Hoyle on the deck, but believed he was an employee.
Hoyle was charged with the following:
- Burglary 3rd degree (felony)
- Criminal mischief - property damage $5,000 or more (felony)
- Criminal trespass 2nd degree
Dewey Beach police say he was released on his own recognizance and the investigation is still ongoing.
Despite the damage ahead of the Memorial Day Weekend, Woody’s announced the bar & grill would still be open on Saturday.