Woody's damage

Woody's Dewey Beach

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - The suspect in a Dewey Beach vandalism case has turned himself in and was arrested, according to Dewey Beach police. 

According to Woody’s in Dewey Beach, the suspect spent over two hours destroying the bar & grill’s deck. The suspect arrived around 2:15 a.m. on May 23, according to the business owner, and allegedly proceeded to kick, throw, and break various items on the deck. The business’ tables, chairs, television, and lights were all targeted, according to Woody’s. 

The man then reportedly slept at the bar’s door, the business said while also sharing images and video of the incident on social media. 

Woody's more damage

(Dewey Beach Police)

On Sunday, the police department announced they had arrested 23-year-old Joseph Hoyle from Middletown, DE, in connection with the vandalism and burglary at Woody's, after Hoyle turned himself in. They say total damages are estimated at over $6,000. 

Woody's vandalism case

(Dewey Beach Police)

Police say there were witnesses who saw Hoyle on the deck, but believed he was an employee.

Hoyle was charged with the following:

  • Burglary 3rd degree (felony)
  • Criminal mischief - property damage $5,000 or more (felony)
  • Criminal trespass 2nd degree

Dewey Beach police say he was released on his own recognizance and the investigation is still ongoing. 

Despite the damage ahead of the Memorial Day Weekend, Woody’s announced the bar & grill would still be open on Saturday.

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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