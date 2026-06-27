MILFORD, Del. - Two people died and another is hospitalized after a car crash Friday night in Milford, according to Delaware State Police.
DSP say around 9:15 p.m., a Ford was speeding on Milford Harrington Highway , approaching the Church Hill Road intersection. At the same time, a Nissan had just turned right onto Milford Harrington Highway from Church Hill Road. Police say the Ford crashed into the back of the Nissan. They say the Nissan flipped into a pole and caught on fire.
DSP say the Nissan's driver and passenger died at the scene. The driver of the Ford was a 36-year-old man from Harrington, and he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The road was closed for four hours while the scene was investigated and cleared. DSP continues to investigate the crash.