EASTON, Md.– Officials say a crash involving a tractor trailer and seven other vehicles sent multiple people to the hospital Wednesday night.
The Easton Volunteer Fire Department, Cambridge's Rescue Fire Company, Talbot County EMS and other assisting agencies responded to the intersection of US 50 and Dover Road around 10:41 p.m. on June 24.
Emergency officials say diesel fuel leak from the tractor trailer and a widespread debris field required an extensive cleanup, including a hazmat response from Rescue Fire Company.
Maryland's State Highway Administration also responded to coordinate traffic around the crash scene.
EVFD says several patients were taken to University of Maryland Shore Regional Medical center. Officials did not specify the extent of injuries.