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 MGN

KENT ISLAND, Md.– The Queen Anne's County Office of the Sheriff arrested a driver for an alleged impaired driving incident which resulted in damage to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge's eastbound span.

The Sheriff's Office says an off-duty police officer reported a vehicle failing to maintain its lane and striking guardrails multiple times around 12:16 a.m. on May 29.

Officials say the officer, in an unmarked vehicle, activated emergency lights to create distance between traffic and the reported driver until a sheriff's deputy could stop the vehicle after the bridge.

Deputies noted signs of impairment upon making contact with the vehicle's driver, identified as 33-year-old Brenda Gonzales Martinez, of Columbia, and a child passenger, according to a press release.

The driver reportedly refused Standardized Field Sobriety Testing and was placed under arrest, with the child passenger released to a sober adult.

Gonzales Martinez faces the following charges:

  • DUI
  • DWI
  • Driving Vehicle While so Far Impaired by Drugs or Alcohol Cannot Drive Safely
  • Driving Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol While Transporting a Minor
  • Driving Vehicle While Impaired by Drugs and Alcohol While Transporting a Minor
  • DUI While Transporting a Minor
  • Failure to Return to and Remain at Scene of Accident Involving Attended Vehicle Damage or Property
  • Failure to Control Vehicle Speed on Highway to Avoid Collision
  • Negligent Driving
  • Reckless Driving
  • Driver Failure to Obey Properly Placed Traffic Control Device Instructions
  • Driver Changing Lanes When Unsafe