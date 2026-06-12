BERLIN, Md. - After years of litigation, what may be the final development in the legal clashes following the hit-and-run death of 14-year-old Gavin Knupp came this month as a civil case against the man convicted in connection to the teen’s death has been fully dismissed.
WBOC has obtained court documents showing the civil case, filed by Knupp’s family against Tyler Mailloux and multiple other parties nearly one year ago, was dismissed with prejudice on June 2, 2026.
The civil case followed a criminal case in which Tyler Mailloux pleaded guilty in February of 2025 to failing to remain at the scene of an accident resulting in death, having known or should reasonably have known the accident might result in the death of another person in connection to the fatal hit-and-run in July of 2022 near Berlin.
As WBOC covered extensively, that criminal case against Mailloux was fraught with numerous legal delays and challenges.
Mailloux was ultimately sentenced to 10 years with all but 18 months suspended, though served less than a year before being released. Gavin Knupp’s family, including father Ray, mother Tiffany, and sister Summer, then filed their civil suit against Mailloux and Mailloux’s mother Kearston Frey and stepfather Ralph DeAngelus on June 25, 2025. Matt Ortt Companies and Ocean Pines Association, Inc., where Mailloux worked, were also listed as defendants.
The Knupps accused Mailloux and several other defendants of numerous counts including negligence and wrongful death. Court documents listed the Knupps as seeking amounts in excess of $75,000 per count from the defendants, totaling at least $1.2 million.
That case came to an end on June 2, 2026, with the filing of a stipulation of dismissal of all claims with prejudice in Worcester County Circuit Court. The dismissal was requested by all parties, according to court documents obtained by WBOC, with Knupp’s family’s attorneys filing the dismissal jointly with Mailloux’s.
The dismissal with prejudice ensures the case cannot be filed again.
Whether the parties reached a settlement outside of court is currently unclear. WBOC reached out to legal representation for both the Knupps and Mailloux on Friday. Both said they had no comment.