BERLIN, Md.- Maryland State Police are investigating a late Monday night hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy in Berlin.
The victim, of Ocean Pines, Md., was pronounced deceased by hospital personnel at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.
Police said that at around 10:45 p.m. Monday, troopers were dispatched to the report of the crash on Grays Corner Road at Riddle Lane in Berlin. The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was a pedestrian on Grays Corner Road when he was struck and killed by a vehicle traveling east on Grays Corner Road.
The victim was crossing the roadway to return to a passenger vehicle, according to police. Troopers said that as the victim was crossing the roadway, he was struck by a motor vehicle, which fled the scene and did not return.
The parents of the victim have been notified. Attempts are being made to identify camera footage. Some suspect vehicle information is known and has been shared with surrounding law enforcement.
Based on evidence at the scene and their continuing investigation, troopers believe the vehicle that struck and killed the victim was a dark-colored Mercedes, likely a 2011 or 2012. They believe the vehicle sustained damage to the driver’s side mirror and headlight damage.
Maryland State Police continue the search for the vehicle that struck and killed the victim. Anyone who witnessed this crash, or who may have information about the suspect vehicle, is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Berlin Barracks at 410-641-3101, or Cpl. Kevin Moore of the Maryland State Police Crash Team at 410-819-4721.