SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Salisbury man following a months-long drug manufacturing and trafficking investigation.
According to police, the sheriff’s office began their investigation into Leander Lewis, of Salisbury. in February of 2026 for the suspected manufacture and distribution of controlled dangerous substances. On May 28, investigators arrested Lewis as he was leaving a home on South Delano Avenue and then searched the residence.
Police say they discovered 418.89 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine, two firearms, ammunition, cannabis, cash, drug manufacturing equipment, and two vehicles during the search. Police gave the following breakdown of their findings:
-One compressed brick of cocaine weighing 285.98 grams
-Four bags containing manufactured crack cocaine weighing 83.8 grams
-Two bags containing powder cocaine weighing 49.11 grams
-Four bags of cannabis weighing 101.54 grams
-$2,318 in U.S. currency
-Drug manufacturing equipment and related paraphernalia
-One SCCY 9mm handgun
-One Ruger .380 caliber handgun
-Numerous rounds of ammunition
Lewis now faces multiple charges including possession with intent to distribute cocaine, manufacturing crack cocaine, possession of drug manufacturing equipment, possession of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.