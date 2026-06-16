SNOW HILL, Md. - A Worcester County Circuit Court judge has rejected a plea deal for a former member of Worcester County Public Schools’ executive leadership team in an alleged embezzlement and theft case totaling over $100,000.
As WBOC previously reported, Denise Shorts was charged with felony theft as well as misdemeanor embezzlement and misdemeanor misconduct in office earlier this year after prosecutors say she used her public school-issued purchase card to buy over $100,000 in personal items for herself between 2019 and 2025. In December of 2025, investigators searched Shorts’ office in the Board of Education building, according to Worcester County Public Schools.
About $84,000 used to cover personal Amazon purchases was deducted from a Title I grant intended to support Worcester County students of low-income families and provide those students with access to a fair education, prosecutors allege.
Court records obtained by WBOC on Tuesday, June 16, now show that Shorts was prepared to take a guilty plea on the charge of felony theft of $100,000 or more. A plea agreement submitted in Worcester County Circuit Court by the Office of the State Prosecutor as an exhibit on Tuesday shows Shorts initially agreed to cooperate with the State.
“The Defendant admits that she is, in fact, guilty of these offenses and will so advise the court,” the plea agreement reads.
Shorts and her lawyer signed the tentative plea agreement on April 13, 2026, court documents show, a day before charges against her were formally filed.
As part of the agreement, the Maryland State Prosecutor included stipulations on Shorts repaying the allegedly stolen funds. If Shorts provided restitution in the amount of $118,741.89 in full at or before sentencing, prosecutors agreed they would seek prison time of five years with all but 18 months suspended with three years probation following.
If Shorts had not paid full restitution, prosecutors would seek no more than five years with all but two suspended plus the three years probation, according to the plea agreement.
The theft scheme of $100,000 or more charge carries a maximum 20 years and/or $25,000, according to prosecutors.
To take effect, the agreement required approval of the judge overseeing the case, records show. On June 16, during a scheduled court hearing, Judge Beau H. Oglesby rejected it.
“Court rejects the plea agreement and advises the Defendant of the options available following the rejection,” court documents from Tuesday’s hearing reads.
It is currently unclear what the reasoning was behind the judge’s rejection of the plea agreement. WBOC reached out to Worcester County Circuit Court, the Office of the State Prosecutor, and Shorts’ legal representation for context but have not yet heard back.
In response to the rejection, Shorts and her lawyer officially withdrew the plea agreement, according to court records, with Shorts also objecting “to this court continuing to preside over the matter.” Tuesday’s hearing sheet also shows that Shorts has waived the option for a jury trial and is instead seeking a bench trial. Both prosecutors and Shorts were instructed to contact court assignment to schedule a hearing and a trial.