OCEAN CITY, Md. - WBOC has learned that a former member of Worcester County Public Schools’ executive leadership team is officially facing multiple charges in connection to what prosecutors allege was a prolonged misuse of a public school-issued credit card.
According to court records filed today, April 14, Denise Shorts, of Ocean City, has been charged with felony theft of over $100,000, misdemeanor embezzlement, and misdemeanor misconduct of office. Charging documents allege Shorts used her WCPS-issued Purchase Card, or P-Card, to buy over $100,000 in personal items from Amazon between 2019 and October 2025.
WCPS employees with access to a P-Card are to use it only for purchasing materials or services for the school system, according to the Maryland State Prosecutor. Any accidental personal purchases are to be reimbursed to the WCBOE Finance Department within seven days.
Authorities allege Shorts used her card to purchase a robot pool vacuum, an inversion table, clothing, purses, cosmetics, and various other personal items at various times using her P-Card. Shorts then altered receipts and credit card statements submitted to the Worcester County Board of Education, according to charging documents. Prosecutors say she submitted false personal credit card statements from about 2022 through July of 2025.
Shorts has been an employee with Worcester County Public Schools since 1989, prosecutors say, and resigned in March of 2026. As of Tuesday morning, she was still listed on Worcester County Public Schools’ website as Chief Academic Officer for Grades Pre-K through 8th. Shorts is also listed as a Board Member of the Worcester County Education Foundation.
The Office of the Maryland State Prosecutor filed the charges on Tuesday, along with a request to issue a summons. Prosecutors have requested an appearance on May 20 in the Circuit Court for Worcester County in Snow Hill.
Worcester County Public Schools issued a statement Tuesday around noon after WBOC had reached out.
“We take our responsibility to safeguard public resources extremely seriously,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Annette Wallace. “Any misuse of funds intended to support students and staff is unacceptable, and we are committed to full accountability.”
WCPS says an audit was conducted for the period beginning July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2025. Shorts' office in the Board of Education building was searched in December of 2025.