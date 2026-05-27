DOVER, Del. - The big screen is set to return to Dover Mall nearly two years after the former AMC theater closed its doors following almost four decades at the shopping center.
Dover Movies 14 announced plans to open a new movie theater in the former AMC location by late summer or early fall of this year. The theater will be operated by local Delawarean Arthur Helmick, whose company also owns theaters in Middletown, Newark and Milford.
The reopening comes as Dover Mall continues to face several vacant storefronts following recent store closures. Mall leaders say they hope the theater will help bring more visitors and activity back to the property.
"Dover Movies 14 is an exciting addition to Dover Mall and a strong complement to the area’s growing entertainment offerings," said Virginia Rinehart, Director of Marketing and Business Development for Dover Mall. "This new opening reflects our commitment to bringing high-quality, engaging experiences to Dover and creating a place where people can come together and enjoy unforgettable moments."
According to project leaders, the theater will include heated stadium-style recliner seating, Dolby sound systems, laser projection technology and self-serve concessions. Plans also call for an interactive AI selfie wall in the lobby.
Helmick said the company’s focus is on creating a community-centered moviegoing experience.
"We view ourselves as community theaters with the expressed intent of servicing and providing for our local communities," Helmick said. "This new location continues our commitment to delivering an exceptional and locally driven entertainment experience."
For longtime Dover Mall visitors, the theater’s return is welcome news.
"I lived here in Delaware since ’75, so I’ve been coming to Dover Mall for a long time," said Pam Gray. "I miss a lot of stores that went out, but especially the movie theater, because I used to go to the movies all the time. And now I got to go to either Milford or Middletown. So I’m looking forward to it back in Dover, so I don’t have to go as far."
Construction is already underway. Additional details about the theater’s grand opening are expected to be announced in the coming months.