REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Several people were arrested during a boardwalk "takeover" event, and police are searching for the organizers.
The Rehoboth Beach Police Department says the advertised event happened during the evening of Tuesday, May 19, on the beach and boardwalk.
Police presence was increased, including resources from Delaware State Police, the Department of Natural Resources, Dewey Beach Police, Milford Police, Lewes Police, and Bethany Beach Police.
Authorities say numerous businesses closed early and some arrests were made directly associated with the event. Charges included Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Underage Consumption of Alcohol, and Marijuana Use in a Public Space, according to police.
Rehoboth Beach Police say this was the fifth event of its type since April of this year. Police say the promoters responsible previously promoted similar events in Rehoboth Beach. Police obtained warrants for four of the promoters, who have yet to be arrested.
Police are searching for:
- Xander Nicholl, 19, of Philadelphia, PA
- Angelin A. Clauvil, 21, of Milford, DE
- Keyon D. Scott, 22, of Dover, DE
- Eric Barnett, 21, of Saint Albass, NY
Police say all four suspects are students at Delaware State University. They are wanted for Intent to Commit or Facilitate a Riot (Felony) and Conspiracy in the Second Degree (Felony).
Rehoboth Beach Police say there is no known danger to the public.