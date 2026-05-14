LEWES, Del. - The Cape May-Lewes Ferry is rolling out a new fare schedule next month that includes higher prices for some travelers and a new “staircase pricing” system for vehicle reservations, according to the Delaware River & Bay Authority.
The Delaware River and Bay Authority says the new rates will take effect June 1 after commissioners unanimously approved the changes during an April board meeting. Under the new pricing model, vehicle fares will increase incrementally as ferry capacity fills up. Officials say base fares will stay the same for early reservations, but prices will rise once bookings hit 50%, 75%, and 90% capacity thresholds.
The authority says vehicle fares will increase between $2 and $6 depending on the season, while shuttle fares, cancellation fees, and “show-go” handling fees for drivers without reservations will also rise by $2.
Ferry officials say the changes are aimed at helping reduce the service’s operating deficit while keeping travel affordable for families.
“Our focus is to both reduce our operating deficit with modest fare changes but keep fares as affordable as possible,” said Heath Gehrke, Director of Ferry Operations.
The new fare schedule also expands free travel for children ages 6 to 13 during the off-season. Kids in that age group will now ride free from October through May.
According to the authority, the fare changes are expected to generate about $1.5 million in additional annual revenue. Travelers can view the complete fare schedule on the ferry's website here.