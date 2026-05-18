OCEAN CITY, Md.- A plane made an emergency landing on the beach near 94th St. in Ocean City around 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Ocean City Fire Department.
"We turned to the right, and there is a plane crash landing about a foot over our heads," says Skyler Cook, who was on the beach during the emergency. "I mean, we sprawled out and ducked down to save ourselves."
Maryland State Police says the pilot and a passenger, both of Bel Air, MD, refused medical treatment. No injuries were reported.
"There was no sound, I just suddenly saw a plane, like dive down. It was level, it just flew level with the sand, and then nose-dived into the sand and crashed," says BethAnn Wells, who lives in an apartment near the scene.
The fire department says the single-engine 1970 Cessna 150 had departed from the Ocean City Municipal Airport before the incident.
NTSB/FAA will lead the investigation.
Stay with WBOC as this story develops.