WEST OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Fire Department was on the scene of a serious crash that closed a portion of U.S. Rt. 50 in West Ocean City on Tuesday.
According to the fire department, the crash was first reported just after 11:30 a.m. on May 19 near the intersection of Rt. 50 and Old Bridge Road.
The fire department says aviation from both Maryland State Police and Delaware State Police were requested based on the injuries. Four vehicles were involved, according to authorities.
Maryland State Police said both the driver and the passenger of a Hyundai Tucson were flown out for treatment of their injuries.
No other injuries were reported at the scene, according to MSP.
As of 4:30 p.m., all lanes had reopened.
MSP says the crash investigation remains active and ongoing.