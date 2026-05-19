West Ocean City Rt 50 Crash

WEST OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Fire Department was on the scene of a serious  crash that closed a portion of U.S. Rt. 50 in West Ocean City on Tuesday. 

According to the fire department, the crash was first reported just after 11:30 a.m. on May 19 near the intersection of Rt. 50 and Old Bridge Road. 

The fire department says aviation from both Maryland State Police and Delaware State Police were requested based on the injuries. Four vehicles were involved, according to authorities. 

Maryland State Police said both the driver and the passenger of a Hyundai Tucson were flown out for treatment of their injuries.

No other injuries were reported at the scene, according to MSP.

As of 4:30 p.m., all lanes had reopened. 

MSP says the crash investigation remains active and ongoing. 

 

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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