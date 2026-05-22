SALISBURY, Md. - A James M Bennett High School teacher and her husband are facing numerous charges including the sexual abuse of a minor, according to court records obtained by WBOC.
Brock Schuchart, of Salisbury, was initially charged on April 30, 2026 of child sex abuse, rape, and various counts of sex offense in Wicomico County District Court involving a child under 14.
On May 18, Schuchart’s case was forwarded to Wicomico County Circuit Court and charges against him now number over 100. The new charges include filming and possessing child pornography. The alleged crimes spanned from April of 2021 to April 2026, according to court records.
Schuchart’s wife, Ann, is a teacher at James M. Bennett High School and was named teacher of the year in 2021. On the same day her husband’s case was forwarded to Circuit Court, Schuchart was charged with 52 counts of various crimes, including sex abuse of a minor, assault, sex offense, neglect of a minor, and failure to report child abuse.
According to Brock Shuchart’s charging documents, the child victim had alerted Ann to the alleged abuse multiple times but she never reported it to anyone.
Schuchart is no longer listed on the Wicomico County Public Schools website. In a statement sent to families on Friday afternoon, James M Bennett High School said Schuchart had been placed on administrative leave and is not currently working in Wicomico County Public Schools.
The high school underscored that the alleged abuse did not take place at the school or involved any school operations or students.
“The investigation into the allegations is in the hands of the appropriate authorities, and Wicomico Schools is cooperating fully with all investigative agencies,” high school officials said. “Because this matter involves an active investigation, personnel matters and minor child confidentiality considerations, we cannot provide additional details at this time.”
Ann Schuchart was released on her own recognizance on Thursday, May 21, following an initial appearance in court. Brock Schuchart is currently being held without bond, court records show, and an initial appearance is scheduled for June 5.
The Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office tells WBOC the investigation into these accusations is open and ongoing.