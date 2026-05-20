CBBT Police Car Crash

Courtesy of Mary Ann Moniodis

CAPE CHARLES, Va. - Officials with the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in Virginia have announced a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday that temporarily halted southbound traffic. 

Details are currently limited, but officials say a CBBT District police unit was the only vehicle involved in the crash around 12:40 p.m. at the one mile post southbound. Images sent to WBOC appear to show the vehicle flipped against the guard rails of the Bay Bridge-Tunnel. 

Luckily, no injuries have been reported, though one person has been taken by ambulance for further evaluation. Authorities with the CBBT said southbound traffic would be closed for about an hour due to the nature of the crash.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available. 

 

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Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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