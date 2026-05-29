BODY FOUND GRAPHIC

BODY FOUND GRAPHIC

SEAFORD, Del. - Police say they recovered a dead body from Williams Pond on Wednesday.

The Seaford Police Department says on April 15, around 11 a.m., kayakers found a body in the water and contacted police.

On May 29, police identified the body as Dawn White, 53, of Seaford.

Investigators say the body was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science to determine the cause of death.

Due to the proximity to Frederick Douglass Elementary, police say they took steps to make sure the scene was not visible to any children.

Police say there is no known threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.

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Producer

Colby joined WBOC in 2022. He graduated from Towson University the same year with a bachelor's in Electronic Media and Film Production. Colby was born and raised on Delmarva and has enjoyed using his position as a news producer to serve his community.

Executive Producer

Jana Ruark joined WBOC as a News Producer in July 2021, shortly after graduating from the University of Delaware with a degree in Media Communication and a minor in Journalism. She produces our entirely local 6 p.m. newscast and has won three first-place awards from the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association since joining Delmarva's News Leader.

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