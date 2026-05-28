SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police say both suspects are now in custody after a homicide in Seaford.
State police say on May 27, 19-year-old Darrin West, of Seaford, was arrested in Maryland for murder and related charges.
Police say they previously arrested 19-year-old Omar Vidro-Pacheco, of Seaford, on similar charges.
According to DSP, troopers were called to German Road in Seaford on Thursday, May 21 at about 8:45 p.m. on reports of a car crash. There, police say they found the driver, 17-year-old Jacob Rinier Jr. from Laurel, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Despite lifesaving efforts, Rinier Jr. died at a nearby hospital. A young male passenger was also taken to a hospital, evaluated, then released, according to DSP.
Police say they learned Rinier Jr. arranged to meet West and Vidro-Pacheco at the Concord Pond boat ramp for a drug transaction. They say during the meet-up, West pulled out a handgun, pointed it into the car, and shot Rinier Jr. as he tried to drive away. While traveling on German Road, Rinier Jr lost consciousness and crashed, according to DSP.
Officials say they found a Hyundai registered to Vidro-Pacheco in the parking lot of the boat ramp where the shooting happened. While there, DSP say troopers saw a man standing across the street, who they identified as Vidro-Pacheco, and arrested him.
Vidro-Pacheco was charged with the offenses listed below:
- Murder 1st degree (felony)
- Attempt to commit robbery 1st degree
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (felony)
- Conspiracy 1st degree (felony)
Vidro-Pacheco is committed to the Delaware Department of Correction on a $1,126,000 cash bond.
West will be extradited to Delaware and charged with the following:
- Murder 1st degree (felony)
- Attempt to commit robbery 1st degree
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (felony)
- Conspiracy 1st degree (felony)