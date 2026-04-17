KENT CO., Del. - Officials in both Kent County and the City of Dover have announced the closure of multiple parks in the area as the weekend begins to deter large, unsanctioned gatherings or so-called pop-up parties.
On Thursday, April 16, Kent County Parks and Rec said entrance gates at Brecknock County Park, Tidbury Creek County Park, and Big Oak County Park would be closed on Friday beginning at 3 p.m. due to credible reports of the gatherings. The closures would also occur on Saturday beginning at 3 p.m.
“We regret any inconvenience to regular visitors,” the county said in a social media post. “Protecting county parks from unsafe behavior, damage, and rule violations remains a top priority.
On Friday, the City of Dover followed suit by announcing the closure of all city parks. The closures were also effective on Friday at 3 p.m. with the same Saturday closure as Kent County planned.
Multiple events at various city parks were cancelled due to the closure. Dover officials said the Dover Little League Opening Day would not be impacted.