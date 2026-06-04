WHALEYVILLE, MD– Maryland State Police say a man was killed in a crash after troopers believe he ran a stop sign at US 50 and Whaleyville Road (MD 610) Tuesday night.
Troopers say the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on June 2, when a Nissan Altima driving north on Whaleyville Road struck a Ford F-150 driving west on US 50.
Crews from the Berlin Fire Company and assisting agencies responded, declaring the Nissan's driver dead at the scene, according to MSP.
Officials identified the Nissan's driver as 79-year-old Gregory Roth, of Ocean City.
The Ford's driver reportedly refused medical treatment.
The Worcester County Sheriff's Office announced an hours-long road closure for westbound US 50 as the MSP Crash Team gathered information. MDOT assisted with traffic control, reopening the road by 12:30 a.m. on June 3.
Detectives say they are awaiting autopsy results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner as the investigation continues.