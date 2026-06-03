MILLSBORO, Del. - The Millsboro Police Department has announced the arrest of a man on multiple charges including rape after police say he lured a child to his home in May.
According to investigators, authorities were called to the Millsboro Village Apartments on May 20, 2026, on reports of a sexual assault involving a minor. Police say they learned 38-year-old Keith Cooper lured the 10-year-old victim to his home and sexually assaulted the child multiple times.
On Wednesday, June 3, police arrested Cooper on the following charges:
-Three counts of Rape 1st Degree
-One count of Rape 3rd Degree
-One count of Kidnapping 2nd Degree
Cooper was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of a $370,000 cash bail
Police say the investigation is ongoing and that there may be additional victims. Anyone with information on Cooper or possibly related incidents is asked to call Delaware Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-TIP-3333.