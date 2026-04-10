CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The City of Cambridge has announced the closure of Greenwood Avenue in anticipation and discouragement of an unsanctioned pop-up event on Friday.
According to city officials, Greenwood Ave has been closed at the intersections of Park Lane and Camelia Street as of 3 p.m. on April 10. Officials say they were recently made aware of the unsanctioned event planned on nearby Cosby Avenue.
The Cambridge Police Department continues to attempt the organizer, according to the city.
In a video posted to social media on Friday, Cambridge Mayor Lajan Cephas Bey urged neighbors to plan public events the right way and register using Cambridge’s Special Events Application.
“To be clear, we all have the right to gather, but that right does not come at the expense of our residents,” Cephas Bey said. “These pop-up parties have not been respectful to the communities they’re showing up in.”
City staff asks that parents and guardians speak with youth in Cambridge and remind them that loitering, trespassing, possession of open alcohol in public, littering, and unreasonable noise are all city code violations.
Anyone with information on current or upcoming unapproved pop-up events is asked to contact City Manager Glenn Steckman or the Cambridge Police Department.