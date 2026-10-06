POCOMOKE CITY, Md.– A portion of Old Virginia Road was closed Tuesday morning as the Worcester County Sheriff's Office investigated a fatal crash.
The Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Company responded to reports of a motorcycle crash in the area of Old Virginia Road and Market Street around 6:30 a.m on Oct. 6.
Officials say a motorcycle and vehicle collided near the Pocomoke Marketplace entrance, prompting the closure of Old Virginia Road from Market Street to the intersection of US 13/113.
According to the Worcester County Sheriff's Office, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a Ford Mustang were involved in the crash. The motorcycle rider, 26-year-old Treyquan Johnson, of Pocomoke, died at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police say impairment does not appear to be a factor for either driver. The driver of the Mustang was treated at the scene.
Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the Worcester County Sheriff's Office at kreed@worcestermd.gov.