Deadly motorcycle crash graphic with a motorcycle damaged on the road.

(Unsplash)

POCOMOKE CITY, Md.– A portion of Old Virginia Road was closed Tuesday morning as the Worcester County Sheriff's Office investigated a fatal crash.

The Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Company responded to reports of a motorcycle crash in the area of Old Virginia Road and Market Street around 6:30 a.m on Oct. 6.

Officials say a motorcycle and vehicle collided near the Pocomoke Marketplace entrance, prompting the closure of Old Virginia Road from Market Street to the intersection of US 13/113.

According to the Worcester County Sheriff's Office, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a Ford Mustang were involved in the crash. The motorcycle rider, 26-year-old Treyquan Johnson, of Pocomoke, died at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police say impairment does not appear to be a factor for either driver. The driver of the Mustang was treated at the scene.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the Worcester County Sheriff's Office at kreed@worcestermd.gov.

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Producer

Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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