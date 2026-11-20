GREENWOOD, Del. – Delaware and federal officials are investigating whether pesticides detected in surface water around Chorman Airport northwest of Greenwood have reached private drinking water wells.
The state plans to begin testing residential wells in the coming weeks and will distribute drinking water Saturday in Farmington.
According to officials, preliminary results confirmed Nov. 18 showed high pesticide levels in a ditch on airport property and at two locations about a half-mile and two miles from the airport.
“Some of the contaminants identified may pose risks to human and animal health at high levels,” health officials said, though emphasized "there is no evidence at this time that any humans or animals have been exposed at those levels and testing is ongoing.”
Whether any private drinking water wells are affected currently remains unknown.
Drinking water available Saturday
Neighbors who need drinking water can pick it up Saturday, Nov. 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Farmington Volunteer Fire Company, 20920 S. Dupont Highway. The state says it may add distribution dates based on demand.
While testing is underway, state health officials advise households that use private wells within five miles of the airport to take these precautions.
-Consider using another water source for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, mixing infant formula and giving water to animals.
-Avoid boiling well water to try to remove pesticides. Boiling can concentrate them.
-Continue using well water for bathing and washing. Officials say current findings give no indication that those uses are unsafe.
Residents with questions about the investigation or well testing can call 1-866-408-1899 toll-free or 302-672-6100 locally starting at noon Monday, Nov. 23. The call center will be open noon to 4 p.m. Monday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
State and federal investigations underway
Most households in the area rely on private wells, according to officials. The state will use environmental sampling results to select wells for testing. Owners whose wells are tested will receive their results and guidance on any recommended precautions or treatment.
Initial tests of four shallow monitoring wells found no detectable pesticides. Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control plans to sample about 30 locations within 2.5 miles of the airport, including soil, ditches, streams, and groundwater monitoring wells. The agency says it may expand the sampling area.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Criminal Investigation Division and the U.S. Department of Justice alerted Delaware officials to the potential contamination and are conducting their own investigation. The Delaware Department of Agriculture is reviewing how Chorman Spraying LLC handled pesticides and says its findings could lead to legal action involving the company’s license.
“Protecting Delaware’s waterways, groundwater, and public health is a top priority for our Department,” said Delaware Agriculture Secretary Don Clifton. “Under Delaware law, our Pesticide Section holds regulatory oversight of pesticide use. Our inspectors are actively involved and coordinating with DNREC and Public Health to determine the facts. While we cannot comment on the specifics of an ongoing investigation, any applicator found to be in violation of our requirements will be held accountable under the law.”
“I also know that this will impact our agriculture producers,” Clifton added. “We will work extremely hard to provide producers with accurate information and resources to mitigate those challenges.”
Delaware officials say additional information will be shared as the investigation continues.