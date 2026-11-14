The late Felton Community Fire Company Chief Chris Clough looks to his left while wearing a dress uniform.

The Felton Community Fire Company is mourning the loss of Chief Chris Clough after nearly two decades with the department.

 Felton Community Fire Company

FELTON, Del.– The Felton Community Fire Company is mourning the loss of Chief Chris Clough after nearly two decades with the department.

Clough served as Felton's Fire Chief since 2024, previously holding positions including 1st Ambulance Lieutenant and Deputy Chief.

"The many positions Chris held throughout the years reflect not only his dedication, but also the trust, respect, and confidence placed in him...," Felton Fire posted Nov. 14. "His years of leadership and service have left a lasting mark on Felton Community Fire Company."

Fellow departments expressed condolences, including South Bowers Volunteer Fire Department, where Clough served as assistant chief from 1990 to the early 2000s.

The department says clough's additional leadership roles have included president of the Kent County Fire Chiefs Association as well as career staff supervisor at Carlisle Fire Company and Camden-Wyoming Fire Company.

"Please keep Chief 48,the entire Clough family, friends, and fellow firefighters in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," the South Bowers Volunteer Fire Department posted. "Thank you for your years of service to South Bowers and the fire service throughout Kent County. You will not be forgotten."

Firefighters pose around a utility vehicle in front of a burning structure and blue sky.

The South Bowers Volunteer Fire Department shared an early-2000s photo of past Assistant Chief Chris Clough with a Station 57 crew. 

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Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

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