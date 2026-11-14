FELTON, Del.– The Felton Community Fire Company is mourning the loss of Chief Chris Clough after nearly two decades with the department.
Clough served as Felton's Fire Chief since 2024, previously holding positions including 1st Ambulance Lieutenant and Deputy Chief.
"The many positions Chris held throughout the years reflect not only his dedication, but also the trust, respect, and confidence placed in him...," Felton Fire posted Nov. 14. "His years of leadership and service have left a lasting mark on Felton Community Fire Company."
Fellow departments expressed condolences, including South Bowers Volunteer Fire Department, where Clough served as assistant chief from 1990 to the early 2000s.
The department says clough's additional leadership roles have included president of the Kent County Fire Chiefs Association as well as career staff supervisor at Carlisle Fire Company and Camden-Wyoming Fire Company.
"Please keep Chief 48,the entire Clough family, friends, and fellow firefighters in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," the South Bowers Volunteer Fire Department posted. "Thank you for your years of service to South Bowers and the fire service throughout Kent County. You will not be forgotten."