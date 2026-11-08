DENTON, Md. - The Caroline County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an inmate died at the Caroline County Detention Center.
Officials say it happened on November 7 around 8 p.m. Caroline County Department of Correction staff found 43-year-old pre-trial inmate Alex Williamson unresponsive in his cell. Staff immediately called 911 and began their own life-saving measures. Paramedics later arrived and pronounced Williamson dead at 8:36 p.m.
The Caroline County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division, along with the Office of the State's Attorney and the Caroline County Drug Taskforce, are investigating Williamson's death. Officials say his body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore so an autopsy can be conducted.
This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Caroline County Sheriff's Office at 410-479-2515.