SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury woman is now set to spend three months in jail for embezzling thousands from her previous employer, according to court documents obtained by WBOC.
The case involved money taken from Mitchell’s Martial Arts between Feb. 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026, court records show. Jennifer Doty Slaughter, of Salisbury, was initially accused of theft between $1,500 and $25,000, theft scheme, and embezzlement by fiduciary.
Slaughter was previously listed on Mitchell’s Martial Arts' website as a Child Care Director.
Slaughter pleaded guilty Oct. 16 to misdemeanor embezzlement/misappropriation as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. In that plea deal, the State said it would seek five years with all but three months suspended should Slaughter plead guilty to the misdemeanor embezzlement charge.
Prosecutors also said they would enter a nolle prosequi on the other two felony charges against Slaughter as part of the plea deal, meaning they would not pursue those counts.
On Nov. 2, Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge S. James Sarbanes sentenced her to five years in prison, suspending all but three months, followed by three years of supervised probation.
Slaughter must repay a total of $24,291.01, according to court records. That includes $14,940 in previously posted bond money released Monday toward restitution and an additional $9,351.01 ordered by the court.
Court records list her jail sentence as beginning Oct. 31.