DELMAR, Md. - A Delmar woman has been arrested on homicide and manslaughter by motor vehicle charges after police say she drunkenly crashed her car with her two young daughters inside, killing one of them.
According to charging documents obtained by WBOC, Kelly Elliott, 42, of Delmar, was driving a 2008 Nissan Maxima on northbound Norris Twilley Road on Sept. 16 just after 5 p.m. Authorities say her seven- and eleven-year-old daughters were in the back seat at the time.
While negotiating a curve in the road, police say the Maxima crossed into the southbound lane and drove off the road, sliding and rotating in the grass. The car then flipped after a rear tire caught in the dirt and rolled multiple times, charging documents read.
Elliott’s seven-year-old daughter was ejected from the car and died at the scene, according to police. Authorities say neither she nor her sister were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, and the child was not secured in a child safety seat as required by Maryland law.
A witness told police they had seen Elliott engage in road-rage behavior and speed up before entering the curve on Norris Twilley Road.
Police say Elliott showed signs of impairment at the crash scene and admitted to drinking two shots of whiskey before the crash. She also admitted to smoking marijuana earlier that day and to using cocaine on occasion, according to charging documents.
A Maryland State Police-administered blood analysis revealed a blood alcohol concentration of .18, more than double the legal limit, according to authorities.
“Elliott’s impairment, the manner in which she operated the vehicle, and the children’s lack of proper restraints caused the fatal outcome of the collision,” charging documents read.
Along with numerous traffic violations, Elliott has been charged with criminally negligent manslaughter by vehicle, causing the death of another while negligently driving or under the influence of alcohol, and homicide by motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol. All three are felonies.
Elliott was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 28 and is currently being held without bond. A preliminary hearing is currently scheduled for Nov. 19.