OCEAN CITY, Md. - A new policy by Airbnb is changing the way guests leave their rentals once they check out. Tasks requiring “significant effort” will be explicitly banned, effective for bookings made on or after November 20, 2026.
The company says hosts are not allowed to ask guests to do things that would be deemed "unreasonable" or would "require significant effort or time.” Some of these tasks include stripping the bedsheets, taking trash offsite, or cleaning and putting away dishes. Airbnb is also prohibiting hosts from limiting access to advertised amenities, requiring them list all rules and requests upfront.
Erin Hall is a property manager who lists rentals in Ocean City. She says this not only impacts the owners, but cleaners as well.
“I am worried that without an expectation, a slight expectation or check out kind of procedure, the home will not be left in really good condition,” she says. “I think we have a lot of really awesome guests that come through, we do. And we don't have to worry about it often, but it does happen.”
Hall says the root of the problem is that rental hosts are losing their rights.
“At the end of the day, when it comes down to who has to pay for things, who has to repair things, that's us," she says. "We have the risk, not necessarily Airbnb.”
Alexis Collins owns Clean N Classy, a professional cleaning company in Ocean City. She says there will definitely be some adjustments to how turnovers are handled after guests check out of a property in town.
“I understand from both sides,” she says. “Guests shouldn't feel as if they go on vacation and have to do a deep clean of the property once they leave. But I can also understand behind the scenes and what all it takes. All the hard work it takes to take care of an actual property.”
Although some express concern, others say the policy is great for those trying to get away on vacation. Kat Anderson says she uses Airbnb frequently and is a big fan of the policy.
“I think that we pay a lot of money already to rent these Airbnb’s,” she says. “I think it's a little crazy that we, as the guest, have to do the sheets, put the dishes in the dishwasher, and then if we don't do that, we get a cleaning fee added on to that. I do think that's a little bit extra.”
For more information about Airbnb’s new policy, visit here.