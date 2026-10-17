LAUREL, Del. - The Laurel Police Department say their Street Crimes Unit has concluded a two-month investigation into the sale and distribution of narcotics that led to a large drug seizure.
They say a search warrant was executed in the 300 block of Little Creek Apartments on October 16th. Officers found their target, a 35-year-old Laurel man, at a residence.
During their search, officers say they recovered the following:
- 41.61 grams of heroin packaged in 1,387 individual bags
- 12.9 grams of crack cocaine
- Two digital scales
- More than $2,000 in U.S. currency
The man was arrested. Police say he has been charged with the following:
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Tier 3 Quantity of Heroin
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Tier 2 Quantity of Crack Cocaine
- Three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
After arraignment, the man was issued a $48,000 cash bond. He is currently at the Sussex Correctional Institution after failing to post bond, according to police.