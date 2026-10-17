All items seized as part of this drug bust are laid out on a table.

Courtesy of the Laurel Police Department

LAUREL, Del. - The Laurel Police Department say their Street Crimes Unit has concluded a two-month investigation into the sale and distribution of narcotics that led to a large drug seizure.

They say a search warrant was executed in the 300 block of Little Creek Apartments on October 16th. Officers found their target, a 35-year-old Laurel man, at a residence.

During their search, officers say they recovered the following:

  • 41.61 grams of heroin packaged in 1,387 individual bags
  • 12.9 grams of crack cocaine
  • Two digital scales
  • More than $2,000 in U.S. currency

The man was arrested. Police say he has been charged with the following:

  • Possession with Intent to Deliver a Tier 3 Quantity of Heroin
  • Possession with Intent to Deliver a Tier 2 Quantity of Crack Cocaine
  • Three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

After arraignment, the man was issued a $48,000 cash bond. He is currently at the Sussex Correctional Institution after failing to post bond, according to police.