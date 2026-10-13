MILFORD, Del. - David Burton, a longtime Milford businessman and i.g. Burton Auto Group owner who served on the City Council and helped lead several local organizations, has died.
A lifelong Milford resident, Burton graduated from Georgetown University in 1956 and served in Germany with the Army Signal Corps before joining his father in the family automotive business, according to his obituary.
Burton represented the fourth generation of the family business and became president in 1959. He led i.g. Burton & Company Automotive Group for more than 50 years, adding several automotive franchises. His son, Charles Burton, now serves as president, representing the fifth generation.
Burton also served a term as president of the Delaware Auto Dealers Association, according to his obituary.
The obituary states Burton served on the Milford City Council for 10 years and the Milford Hospital Board of Directors for more than 30 years, including a term as chairperson. He was a founding member of the Milford Chamber of Commerce and led successful fundraising campaigns for the Milford Library, Milford Boys and Girls Club, Delaware Music School, and St. John’s Church.
Burton also helped found the Delaware Community Foundation and Greater Lewes Foundation and was a longtime member of La Esperanza, which serves Sussex County’s Hispanic community.
Burton died on Oct. 9, 2026. He was 92.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann. He is survived by four children, 10 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and three sisters.
Visitation is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. John the Apostle Fellowship Hall, 506 Seabury Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow Saturday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m. in the church’s chapel, with a reception afterward.
The family requests donations to the charities mentioned in Burton’s obituary in lieu of flowers.