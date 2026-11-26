BOWERS BEACH, Del. — A Thanksgiving Nor’easter brought historic flooding to Bowers Beach Thursday, submerging streets, partially swallowing vehicles and sending waves crashing against homes along the Delaware Bay.
By the time high tide passed, much of the small Kent County waterfront community was underwater. Emergency crews blocked off road access as floodwaters continued to threaten the area.
Residents described the flooding as the worst they had ever seen in Bowers Beach. Water levels surpassed those recorded during the Mother's Day storm of 2008, which had held the community's previous flood record.
For Taylor Curry, the conditions were far worse than he expected when he first heard about the forecast.
"I heard there's gonna be some rain, and it's not what I expected to wake up to," Curry said. "It is very windy out here for sure."
Curry said he planned to stay inside as the storm battered the area. The weather also disrupted his travel plans as a member of the military, forcing him to postpone a trip to Massachusetts.
The flooding put emergency crews on alert, including the Bowers Fire Company, which prepared for potential water rescues.
Fire Chief Jeff Morris said personnel have trained specifically for situations like Thursday's storm, including surface water rescue operations.
"We have taken our personnel and we have trained them up for just this type of scenario, what we call surface water rescue," Morris said.
Morris said crews train for worst-case scenarios so they can respond when conditions deteriorate.
Bowers Beach Mayor Ada Puzzo said storms can be unpredictable, making preparation especially important for a vulnerable waterfront community.
"These storms don't pay attention. I mean, they don't listen to the weather service ... they do what they want to do," Puzzo said.
Even after high tide, flooding remained a concern. Emergency personnel monitored traffic and kept drivers from entering the affected areas.
"The tide is starting to go down, but we still have some flooding going on," said Angel Mace, who was working at the roadblock. "So we're just out here trying to monitor traffic and keep everybody safe."
Mace urged people to stay off the roads, saying, "Stay put, stay safe, stay off the roads."
The storm's impact is also being felt by local businesses. In a Facebook post, Bayview Tavern announced it would remain closed until further notice as the community deals with the damage.
As floodwaters begin to subside, residents and business owners are left to assess the damage from what many are calling an unprecedented storm for Bowers Beach.
Stay up to date on the Thanksgiving coastal storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the WBOC Weather App, available for Apple and Android.