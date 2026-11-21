DOVER, Del. - The City of Dover announced plans Friday to provide emergency shelter through the winter to 50 unhoused people in Dover.
Dover officials will lease 50 beds in an area hotel and provide supportive services to unhoused individuals from Dec. 1 to March 31.
This comes after the People's Church of Dover closed their overnight shelter following a dispute with the city.
“Housing is a human right, and I’m proud that the state and the City of Dover are working together to provide a warm, safe place for vulnerable Delawareans to stay this winter,” said Governor Matt Meyer.
People who stay in the hotel rooms will not be required to leave the space as they would in a traditional Code Purple shelter. The hotel room will remains theirs 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the Code Purple season.
Dover officials say they will engage two volunteers to provide services and serve as a liaison to the city. They say work will involve outreach to unhoused males in the Dover community, distributing evening meals, monitoring hotel room availability, and assisting participants in accessing services and meeting basic needs.
Through the four months, officials say people seeking shelter will have access to wraparound services, connections to state resources, and outreach to help address their individual needs. They say the goal is to identify opportunities for longer-term housing stability.
City and state officials say the initiative represents a collaborative effort to address an immediate winter sheltering need while also providing access to supportive services, maintaining outreach to Dover's unhoused population, and ensuring people have a safe place to stay during the winter months.